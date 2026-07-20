Ed Miliband Takes the Helm: New Foreign Minister Appointment

British Prime Minister Andy Burnham has appointed Ed Miliband as the new foreign minister, succeeding Yvette Cooper. Shabana Mahmood retains her position as interior minister. The changes mark a strategic reshuffle in Burnham's administration, aiming to strengthen foreign relations and internal policies.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 20-07-2026 23:19 IST | Created: 20-07-2026 23:19 IST
Ed Miliband Takes the Helm: New Foreign Minister Appointment
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British Prime Minister Andy Burnham has made a significant announcement, appointing Ed Miliband as the new foreign minister, according to a statement from Burnham's office on Monday. Miliband will take over the role from Yvette Cooper.

The reshuffle also sees Shabana Mahmood being re-appointed as the interior minister, a position she has held previously. This move reinforces Mahmood's ongoing influence in the administration.

The appointments are part of a broader strategy to enhance the government's approach to both foreign affairs and domestic responsibilities under Burnham’s leadership.

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