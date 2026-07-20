Ed Miliband Takes the Helm: New Foreign Minister Appointment

British Prime Minister Andy Burnham has made a significant announcement, appointing Ed Miliband as the new foreign minister, according to a statement from Burnham's office on Monday. Miliband will take over the role from Yvette Cooper.

The reshuffle also sees Shabana Mahmood being re-appointed as the interior minister, a position she has held previously. This move reinforces Mahmood's ongoing influence in the administration.

The appointments are part of a broader strategy to enhance the government's approach to both foreign affairs and domestic responsibilities under Burnham’s leadership.