Hidden Injustice: The Plight of Incarcerated Haitian Children
Children in Haiti have been incarcerated for extensive periods without judicial review, according to Vanessa Frazier, the UN Special Representative for Children and Armed Conflict, who addressed the Security Council. The situation highlights a severe human rights issue impacting the country's juvenile justice system.
- Country:
- Haiti
In a recent Security Council meeting, concerns were raised about Haitian children being held in detention for years without judicial oversight. Vanessa Frazier, the United Nations Secretary-General's Special Representative for Children and Armed Conflict, highlighted this grave issue.
The allegations indicate a systemic problem within Haiti's juvenile justice system, where minors face prolonged incarceration without the opportunity to appear before a judge.
This ongoing situation calls for urgent intervention to uphold children's rights and ensure fair legal processes in Haiti, echoing broader concerns about human rights in the region.