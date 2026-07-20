Hidden Injustice: The Plight of Incarcerated Haitian Children

In a recent Security Council meeting, concerns were raised about Haitian children being held in detention for years without judicial oversight. Vanessa Frazier, the United Nations Secretary-General's Special Representative for Children and Armed Conflict, highlighted this grave issue.

The allegations indicate a systemic problem within Haiti's juvenile justice system, where minors face prolonged incarceration without the opportunity to appear before a judge.

This ongoing situation calls for urgent intervention to uphold children's rights and ensure fair legal processes in Haiti, echoing broader concerns about human rights in the region.