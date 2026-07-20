Rohit Sharma Silences Rumors, Firmly Committed to India's Future

In the face of swirling rumors about his international career, former Indian captain Rohit Sharma has reassured fans of his dedication to the national team. In a remarkable innings, Sharma scored 138 runs against England, ending a series of lackluster performances.

Despite the setback in losing the series 2-1, Sharma reaffirmed his commitment to cricket. He emphasized that speculation will not deter him from his primary responsibility: representing India and achieving team success. Team management has shown confidence in him ahead of crucial tournaments like the World Cup.

Without being sidetracked by distractions, Sharma stated, "If there is no noise, there is no fun." His focus remains on the upcoming series in Zimbabwe and Sri Lanka as he continues to wear India's colors proudly.