Rohit Sharma: Focused on the Field, Not on Retirement Rumors

In a decisive statement, former India captain Rohit Sharma has quashed rumors regarding his international retirement, asserting that his primary focus remains on representing India on the field. Sharma's declaration comes in the wake of a powerful 138-run innings against England, albeit in a losing effort.

This recent performance at Lord's Stadium effectively ended a concerning pattern of low scores across 11 ODI matches, which had raised questions over his future in the Indian team, especially in the lead-up to next year's World Cup in South Africa, Zimbabwe, and Namibia.

Despite the lingering speculation, Sharma, supported by team management, continues to declare his commitment to the game. Looking ahead, India will play a T20 series in Zimbabwe and a test series in Sri Lanka in the coming months.