Paul Wade Reveals Battle with Probable CTE Amid Football's Brain Injury Concerns

Paul Wade, former Australian soccer captain, has revealed he is battling probable chronic traumatic encephalopathy (CTE). This comes as soccer faces increasing scrutiny over brain injuries from heading. Wade emphasizes the need for awareness and support while advocating for safer practices in the sport.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 22-07-2026 09:02 IST | Created: 22-07-2026 09:02 IST
Paul Wade Reveals Battle with Probable CTE Amid Football's Brain Injury Concerns
  • Country:
  • Australia

Former Australian soccer captain Paul Wade, age 64, has disclosed a diagnosis of probable chronic traumatic encephalopathy (CTE), adding to the growing concerns about brain injuries in football due to repeated head impacts. He has become one of the most prominent figures in the sport to speak publicly about this issue.

Wade's revelation has emerged as former players increasingly pursue legal action against governing soccer bodies, pressuring them to enhance concussion protocols and restrict heading in youth games. While a definitive CTE diagnosis can only be confirmed post-mortem, symptoms like aggression and dementia are often recognizable during a player's life.

Wade is pushing for deeper understanding and better player support systems, highlighting the importance of acknowledging the long-term implications of frequent head impacts. His neurologist, Rowena Hobbs, has suggested a ban on heading for soccer players below 12 years to mitigate health risks. Wade's statement amplifies calls within Australia for comprehensive brain injury policies to ensure football's safety for future generations.

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