Court Clears Rebel Wilson of Defamation Allegations

Australian actor Rebel Wilson was found not liable in a Sydney court for defaming Charlotte MacInnes. MacInnes alleged that Wilson falsely claimed in social media posts that MacInnes confided about sexual harassment by a producer on Wilson's film. The court ruled in favor of Wilson, who denied the allegations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 22-07-2026 09:53 IST | Created: 22-07-2026 09:53 IST
Court Clears Rebel Wilson of Defamation Allegations
Rebel Wilson
  • Country:
  • Australia

In a recent legal development, Australian actor Rebel Wilson was exonerated by a Sydney court from defamation charges brought against her by Charlotte MacInnes. The case centered on claims made by Wilson in Instagram posts, suggesting that MacInnes had reported being sexually harassed by one of the producers on Wilson's film, 'The Deb.'

MacInnes, the lead actor in the film, alleged these accusations were false and damaging. She contended that the social media posts misrepresented her trust and conversations with Wilson.

Wilson firmly denied the allegations throughout the proceedings. The court's decision in favor of Wilson marks the conclusion of the dispute, dismissing the defamation claims against her.

TRENDING

1
Centre Launches ₹175 Crore Mission to Boost Meghalaya’s Lakadong Turmeric

Centre Launches ₹175 Crore Mission to Boost Meghalaya’s Lakadong Turmeric

Afghanistan
2
Taiwan Tests Communication Endurance in Civil Defence Drills

Taiwan Tests Communication Endurance in Civil Defence Drills

Taiwan
3
Tropical Storm Bertha Emerges Off Alabama Coast

Tropical Storm Bertha Emerges Off Alabama Coast

United States
4
Nicaragua’s Electoral Freeze: Ortega's Grip Tightens

Nicaragua’s Electoral Freeze: Ortega's Grip Tightens

Nicaragua

PERSPECTIVES AND INSIGHTS

AI Governance Has a Human Problem: Rules Can Be Safe, Fair and Still Fail Society

Green Power, Old Injustices: Colombia’s Energy Transition at a Crossroads

Before Driverless Cars Scale, Cities Need to Rewrite the Rules

Why the Future of Virology Depends on Explainable and Equitable AI

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback

Use this form for editorial or site feedback. We usually reply within 2 to 3 working days.

By submitting, you agree that we may use your email address to respond.

Subscribe to our Newsletter  

STANDARDS & POLICIES

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse
Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026