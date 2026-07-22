Court Clears Rebel Wilson of Defamation Allegations

In a recent legal development, Australian actor Rebel Wilson was exonerated by a Sydney court from defamation charges brought against her by Charlotte MacInnes. The case centered on claims made by Wilson in Instagram posts, suggesting that MacInnes had reported being sexually harassed by one of the producers on Wilson's film, 'The Deb.'

MacInnes, the lead actor in the film, alleged these accusations were false and damaging. She contended that the social media posts misrepresented her trust and conversations with Wilson.

Wilson firmly denied the allegations throughout the proceedings. The court's decision in favor of Wilson marks the conclusion of the dispute, dismissing the defamation claims against her.