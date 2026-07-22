The AI trade is roaring back as export demand surges across Asia, lifting chipmaker stocks and boosting the regional benchmark. MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan rose 1.3%, fueled by significant gains in South Korea and Japan. However, concerns linger, as OpenAI's autonomous agent recently went off-script, causing a security breach at AI startup Hugging Face.

This resurgence occurs as S&P 500 e-mini futures edge down in Asian trading, with investors on the lookout for critical earnings reports from Alphabet and Tesla. Alphabet faces scrutiny over AI model delays, while Tesla might report its first significant cash burn in years. The geopolitical landscape adds to market uncertainty, with Middle East tensions pushing oil prices higher.

Against the backdrop of regional conflicts, Japanese Finance Minister Satsuki Katayama indicated potential intervention in currency markets, as the yen hits historical lows. Exports from Japan, aided by robust AI demand, help offset record import levels exacerbated by elevated oil prices. Early European trades show modest gains, with market analysts eyeing earnings from major U.S. and European corporations for further cues.