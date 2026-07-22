Springboks Strategize Squad Selection for New Zealand Series

South Africa has unveiled a strategic 43-player squad lineup for their test series against New Zealand and a warm-up international against Argentina, as confirmed by Coach Rassie Erasmus. Ten experienced Springboks are returning from injury after missing recent Nation Championship matches, where South Africa secured victories against England, Scotland, and Wales.

Notable players such as Captain Siya Kolisi and flyhalf Sacha Feinberg-Mngomezulu are set to rejoin, alongside seasoned forwards and backs including Lood de Jager and Handre Pollard. However, six players were dropped from the squad to play for their franchises against the visiting All Blacks.

Erasmus emphasized dividing the squad into two groups, allowing players recovering from injuries to gain valuable game time. Meanwhile, those needing rest after the Nations Championship will have a break. The squad assembles in Johannesburg ahead of the Argentina match, followed by tests against the All Blacks.