Cricket-Injured Shan to miss Pakistan's second test against West Indies 

Pakistan batter Shan ​Masood will miss ​the second and ‌final test ​against West Indies after fracturing his finger in the ‌opening match in Tarouba, the team said on Thursday.

The top order batter smashed a first-innings hundred at ‌the Brian Lara Stadium but also fractured ‌the index finger of his left hand after being hit by a Jayden Seales delivery, which forced him ⁠to ​drop down ⁠to number eight as Pakistan went on to lose ⁠by 90 runs. "Following a scan and clinical assessment, Shan ​is currently undergoing treatment from the Pakistan ⁠team medical panel," the Pakistan Cricket Board said in ⁠a ​statement. "His availability for the first test against England starting August 19 at Leeds will ⁠depend on his recovery and clinical progress." Pakistan will ⁠play ⁠a three-test series in England followed by five one-day internationals.