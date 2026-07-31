Cricket-Injured Shan to miss Pakistan's second test against West Indies 

Pakistan batter Shan Masood will miss the second and final test against West Indies after fracturing his finger in the opening match, with his England series availability uncertain.

Reuters | Updated: 31-07-2026 10:15 IST | Created: 31-07-2026 10:15 IST
Cricket-Injured Shan to miss Pakistan's second test against West Indies 
Shan Masood
  • Country:
  • Pakistan

Pakistan batter Shan ​Masood will miss ​the second and ‌final test ​against West Indies after fracturing his finger in the ‌opening match in Tarouba, the team said on Thursday.

The top order batter smashed a first-innings hundred at ‌the Brian Lara Stadium but also fractured ‌the index finger of his left hand after being hit by a Jayden Seales delivery, which forced him ⁠to ​drop down ⁠to number eight as Pakistan went on to lose ⁠by 90 runs. "Following a scan and clinical assessment, Shan ​is currently undergoing treatment from the Pakistan ⁠team medical panel," the Pakistan Cricket Board said in ⁠a ​statement. "His availability for the first test against England starting August 19 at Leeds will ⁠depend on his recovery and clinical progress." Pakistan will ⁠play ⁠a three-test series in England followed by five one-day internationals.

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