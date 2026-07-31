Bihar: Police personnel arrested in Bharat Tiwari encounter case

One police personnel who was allegedly involved in the Bharat Tiwari encounter case has been arrested, Ara Superintendent of Police said on Friday. "The police personnel involved in the Bharat Tiwari encounter case has been arrested. The arrested police personnel have been identified as Akshay," Ara SP, Raj, told ANI.

The Police said that the operation was carried out jointly by the Ara Police and the Special Task Force (STF). "Further legal proceedings are underway, and the investigation is continuing in accordance with the law," Ara SP added.

The development comes weeks after 28-year-old Bharat Bhushan Tiwari was killed in a police encounter in Bihar's Bhojpur district on June 17. Tiwari's family had earlier demanded the arrest of police personnel allegedly involved in the incident, withdrawal of cases registered against villagers and adequate security for the family.

A family member had said that Tiwari's mother, Asha Devi, would continue her indefinite hunger strike until their demands were met. "Until the arrest of Jagdishpur DSP Rajesh Sharma, Shahpur police station SHO Rajesh Kumar Mallkar, SI Ankit Aryan, and STF jawan Akshay Kumar, my mother, Asha Devi, will continue her indefinite fast," the family member had said.

The family also sought immediate security and requested that investigating officials inform them in advance before visiting for the probe. They further demanded that police withdraw cases allegedly registered against villagers following the encounter. The incident had sparked controversy after a Facebook Live video, recorded shortly before the shooting, appeared to show Tiwari throwing away his pistol toward police personnel. While the family claimed that he had surrendered and was shot despite being unarmed, Bhojpur Police maintained that he had fired multiple rounds at the police team, prompting retaliatory firing in self-defence.

Following complaints by Tiwari's family, Bihar Police registered an FIR against the Jagdishpur DSP, Shahpur SHO and other police personnel in connection with the alleged wrongful killing. The investigation into the case is underway. (ANI)