Soccer-Newcastle manager Howe leaves the club

Newcastle United manager Eddie Howe has stepped down from his role after nearly five years, citing the need to recharge and take a break from the club.

Reuters | Updated: 31-07-2026 21:04 IST | Created: 31-07-2026 21:04 IST
Soccer-Newcastle manager Howe leaves the club
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

Newcastle United ​manager Eddie ​Howe has stepped ‌down from ​his role, the Premier League club ‌said on Friday, ending a five-year spell in charge. The 48-year-old guided Newcastle to ‌their first major domestic trophy in ‌70 years when they won the League Cup in 2025 and also led the ⁠club ​into ⁠the 2023 and 2025 Champions League during ⁠his tenure.

"After nearly five years of giving ​my life, heart and soul into ⁠the club with unrelenting energy, I feel ⁠that ​it is in the best interests of both myself and ⁠the club to step away, recharge and ⁠take ⁠a break," Howe said in a statement.

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