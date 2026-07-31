Soccer-Newcastle manager Howe leaves the club

Newcastle United ​manager Eddie ​Howe has stepped ‌down from ​his role, the Premier League club ‌said on Friday, ending a five-year spell in charge. The 48-year-old guided Newcastle to ‌their first major domestic trophy in ‌70 years when they won the League Cup in 2025 and also led the ⁠club ​into ⁠the 2023 and 2025 Champions League during ⁠his tenure.

"After nearly five years of giving ​my life, heart and soul into ⁠the club with unrelenting energy, I feel ⁠that ​it is in the best interests of both myself and ⁠the club to step away, recharge and ⁠take ⁠a break," Howe said in a statement.