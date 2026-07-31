Rallying-France's Cosmobilis and Park Square Capital acquire WRC commercial rights 

​French ​automotive ‌group Cosmobilis ​and private credit ‌investor Park Square Capital have bought ‌the long-term commercial ‌rights to the World Rally Championship, ⁠the ​governing ⁠International Automobile Federation (FIA) said ⁠on Friday.

The FIA ​said the agreement, ⁠which includes the rights ⁠to ​the FIA European Rally ⁠Championship, followed the ⁠acquisition ⁠of WRC Promoter GmbH.