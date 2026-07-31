Rallying-France's Cosmobilis and Park Square Capital acquire WRC commercial rights
Cosmobilis and Park Square Capital have acquired the long-term commercial rights to the World Rally Championship, including the FIA European Rally Championship.
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French automotive group Cosmobilis and private credit investor Park Square Capital have bought the long-term commercial rights to the World Rally Championship, the governing International Automobile Federation (FIA) said on Friday.
The FIA said the agreement, which includes the rights to the FIA European Rally Championship, followed the acquisition of WRC Promoter GmbH.