Boxing-Taafaki secures Tuvalu's first Commonwealth Games medal without winning a bout

Tuvalu's Tarona Taafaki made history by winning the Pacific island nation's first Commonwealth Games medal, a bronze, despite losing in the semi-finals.

Reuters | Updated: 01-08-2026 14:06 IST | Created: 01-08-2026 14:06 IST
Boxing-Taafaki secures Tuvalu's first Commonwealth Games medal without winning a bout
  • Country:
  • Tuvalu

Boxer Tarona Taafaki ​made history for ​Tuvalu when she ‌won the ​Pacific island nation's first ever Commonwealth Games medal ‌in Glasgow, without winning a single bout. Taafaki, one of five entrants in the women's 75kg category, ‌received a bye to the semi-finals where ‌she lost to India's Lovlina Borgohain on Friday.

The Commonwealth Games does not hold bronze medal bouts and all ⁠boxers ​eliminated in ⁠the semis receive bronze medals. "I'm very proud and very ⁠glad to be able to represent my country ​on this big stage," said 20-year-old Taafaki, ⁠one of only eight athletes and para athletes from ⁠the ​country at the Commonwealth Games.

Tuvalu has a population of just over 10,000 people. "Probably ⁠95% of the audience don’t know where my country ⁠is, ⁠so I feel very privileged to represent Tuvalu," Taafaki added.

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