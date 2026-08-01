Famed climber Nirmal Purja, nine others, die in avalanche in Pakistan, hiking company says

Famed ​climber Nirmal ​Purja, who set ‌a record ​for the fastest ascent of the ‌world's 14 highest mountain, died in an avalanche on the world’s 12th highest peak in ‌Pakistan, his company said on ‌Saturday.

“Today it is with profound sadness and immense heartbreak that we confirm that Nirmal 'Nimsdai' ⁠Purja , ​tragically lost his ⁠life following the avalanche on Broad Peak,” ⁠his expedition organising company Elite Exped said ​in an Instagram post.

Purja, who served ⁠with British special forces as a ⁠Gurkha, completed ​the record climbs in six months in 2019. He became widely ⁠known internationally after the Netflix documentary chronicling his ⁠journey "14 ⁠Peaks: Nothing Is Impossible" was released two years later.