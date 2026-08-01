Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.

Red Sox 1B Willson Contreras leaves game after being hit in helmet

Boston Red Sox first ​baseman Willson Contreras was removed from Friday's game in the third inning against the Dodgers ​in Los Angeles after he was hit in the helmet by ‌a ​95.4 mph fastball. After Contreras was nearly hit by right-hander Will Klein on the first pitch of the at-bat, he was hit on a 1-1 pitch near his left ear. After a visit from a team trainer, Contreras took first base and played out the top of the third inning.

Twins acquire RHP Dean ‌Kremer in second trade in a day

The Minnesota Twins have made their trade-deadline intentions clear. They're buyers -- and they're buying pitching. For the second time Friday, the Twins traded for pitching, sending minor league outfielder Jhomnardo Reyes to Baltimore in exchange for veteran right-hander Dean Kremer.

Soccer-Infantino's FIFA future in jeopardy after private equity gamble backfires

FIFA president Gianni Infantino, hitherto untouchable at the helm of soccer's global governing body, suffered a crushing blow on Friday ‌when his bold reach for private equity riches was brought to an end in the face of a ferocious backlash. A FIFA statement, attributed to Infantino, conceded that the proposal to create a commercial entity ‌to run the World Cup and other tournaments, 20% of which would be sold to private investors, was divisive and dead in the water.

Brewers acquire C Bo Naylor, RHP Codi Heuer from Guardians

The Milwaukee Brewers acquired catcher Bo Naylor and right-hander Codi Heuer from the Cleveland Guardians on Saturday in exchange for outfielder Blake Perkins and right-hander Craig Yoho. The move comes two days before the major-league trade deadline on Monday (6 p.m. ET).

WTA roundup: Naomi Osaka survives 3-set quarterfinal in Washington

Third-seeded Naomi Osaka, searching for her first ⁠WTA Tour event ​championship in more than five years, rallied to reach ⁠the semifinals of the Mubadala DC Open on Friday with a three-set win in Washington. The Japanese star topped Italy's Elisabetta Cocciaretto 4-6, 6-4, 6-3.

MLB roundup: Astros back atop AL West with rout of rival Rangers

Isaac Paredes and Christian Walker slugged back-to-back home runs, ⁠Yordan Alvarez reached base four times, and the Houston Astros moved into first place in the American League West with an 11-2 victory over the visiting Texas Rangers on Friday. Houston won for the ninth time in 10 games and ​clinched the season series against its in-state and division rival. The Astros reclaimed the top spot in the AL West for the first time since sharing the lead on April 6. Jeremy ⁠Pena added three hits and three RBIs for the Astros, while Yainer Diaz's four hits included a solo homer.

DeAndre Hopkins joins Georgia Tech as assistant WRs coach

Three-time All-Pro DeAndre Hopkins has been hired as an assistant wide receivers coach at Georgia Tech. Yellow Jackets head ⁠coach ​Brent Key made the announcement on Friday for Hopkins, who auditioned for a coaching role last week with the New England Patriots.

ATP roundup: Taylor Fritz escapes upset trend at DC Open

Three of the top four men's seeds tumbled out of the Mubadala DC Open on Friday in Washington, with third-seeded Taylor Fritz the lone survivor. Fritz eked out a 6-1, 3-6, 7-6 (6) victory over Alex Michelsen in an ⁠all-U.S. quarterfinal. Michelsen had a match point at 6-5 in the third-set tiebreaker, but Fritz won the next three points to advance.

Professional bowler Jakob Butturff dies at 32

Professional bowler Jakob Butturff died unexpectedly ⁠on Friday at the age of 32, the PBA Tour ⁠announced. Butturff won eight PBA Tour titles, including one major competition -- the 2019 USBC Masters.

Chiefs rookie WR Cyrus Allen carted off practice field

Kansas City Chiefs rookie receiver Cyrus Allen was carted off the field with an apparent leg injury on Saturday after he collided with a teammate during a special teams drill. ‌The severity of the injury was not ‌immediately known for Allen, who had difficulty putting weight on his left leg before a cart was summoned ​to take him back to the locker room.