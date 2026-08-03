Soccer-Al Ansar win Lebanese league title after war-delayed season

Al Ansar ​clinched the Lebanese Premier ​League title with ‌a 2-1 ​win over 10-man Nejmeh in the final round of the championship group ‌on Sunday after a war-delayed season.

The domestic league began in September but the Lebanese Football Association suspended all competitions ‌in February after Israel and the United States launched ‌strikes against Iran, with play resuming in May. It was the second season running that the league had been interrupted. Matches were suspended ⁠after ​fighting erupted ⁠along Lebanon's southern border with Israel in September 2024, before resuming in ⁠January 2025.

Ali Kassas opened the scoring for Nejmeh in the ​32nd minute, but Hicham Khalfallah equalised before the break ⁠and El Hadji Malick Tall scored the winner for Al Ansar ⁠in ​the 57th minute. Nejmeh were reduced to 10 men after Kassem El Zein was shown a red card ⁠nine minutes from time.

Al Ansar, who secured a record-extending 16th ⁠Lebanese league ⁠title, finished on 39 points. Nejmeh were second with 34.