Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.

Cubs bolster rotation, acquire veteran Kevin Gausman from Blue Jays

The Chicago Cubs are getting a much-needed boost to ​their rotation depth by acquiring right-hander Kevin Gausman from the Toronto Blue Jays ahead of Monday's trade deadline, ​the Cubs announced on Sunday night. The Blue Jays are getting a pair ‌of prospects, ​shortstop Ty Southisene and outfielder Brett Bateman, in exchange for shipping the veteran off to playoff-contending Chicago before his five-year, $110 million contract expires at the end of this season.

Soccer-FIFA chief Infantino's position looks unacceptable, head of European leagues says

Gianni Infantino's position as FIFA president looks untenable following his failed plan to sell a stake in the World Cup's commercial rights, the ‌head of Europe's professional football leagues said on Sunday. Claudius Schaefer, whose organisation represents 53 professional men's and women's football leagues, said there could be "only one consequence" for Infantino after his plan triggered a storm of protest from regional associations.

Yankees acquire INF Luis Garcia Jr. from Nationals

The New York Yankees, in need of a spark on offense, acquired infielder Luis Garcia Jr. from the Washington Nationals on Sunday. The Nationals will acquire four right-handed pitchers in return: relievers Jake Bird and Yovanny Cruz, who have spent time in ‌the majors this season, and prospects Jack Cebert and Ben Grable.

Tennis-Rested Sabalenka has high hopes leading into US Open

World number one Aryna Sabalenka said on Sunday she was feeling hopeful going into the lead-up to the U.S. ‌Open after a string of disappointing Grand Slam results earlier this year. The 28-year-old Belarusian failed to reach the quarter-finals at Wimbledon last month and was defeated in the quarters at the French Open in June. In January, she lost in the final at the Australian Open.

MLB roundup: Rockies sweep Royals on Kyle Freeland's first complete game

Kyle Freeland struck out eight in the first complete game of his career, Jake McCarthy hit a three-run home run and the Colorado Rockies beat the Kansas City Royals 8-1 in Denver on Sunday. Freeland (3-10), who needed 115 pitches to go the distance, retired 18 straight ⁠batters before Salvador ​Perez's one-out double in the ninth. Starling Marte followed with a single ⁠but Freeland got the next two batters to finish off the team's first complete game since Chad Kuhl did it June 27, 2022, against the Los Angeles Dodgers.

DE Jadeveon Clowney says he's signing with Texans

Former No. 1 pick Jadeveon Clowney is returning to the Houston Texans for the ⁠first time since the 2018 season, he told multiple media outlets on Sunday. Clowney will sign with Houston for a base value of $5.5 million and a max value of $8 million, KPRC 2 in Houston reported.

Atlanta United loan Emmanuel Latte Lath to Union Berlin

Emmanuel Latte Lath is ​headed to the Bundesliga, as Atlanta United loaned the forward to Union Berlin for the full 2026-27 season on Sunday. The loan includes an option for Union Berlin to purchase Latte Lath's contract outright. The German ⁠club will take on his full salary.

Tigers assign prospects acquired in Tarik Skubal deal to minor league affiliates

The Detroit Tigers announced the class and team assignments on Sunday for the three minor league players acquired from the Los Angeles Dodgers in the Saturday evening trade of two-time Cy Young Award winner Tarik Skubal. ⁠River ​Ryan, a 27-year old right-handed pitcher, will be assigned to Triple-A Toledo. The Charlotte, N.C. native started four games for the Dodgers in 2024, posting a 1-0 record and a 1.33 ERA. He suffered a right elbow UCL tear on August 10, 2024 and underwent Tommy John surgery later that month.

Royals place rookie RHP Luinder Avila (forearm) on 15-day injured list

Kansas City right-hander Luinder Avila is scheduled for medical testing on Monday after the Royals placed the starting pitcher on the 15-day ⁠injured list on Sunday due to right forearm tightness. The rookie, who turns 25 on Aug. 21, started Saturday's game against the Colorado Rockies and retired the first six batters in order. He ran into serious trouble in the third ⁠and yielded six runs on four hits and three walks ⁠with two strikeouts in 2 2/3 innings to take the loss in a 12-6 setback in Denver.

Braves get RHP Tyler Mahle from Giants for RHP Anthony Molina

The Atlanta Braves acquired right-handed starting pitcher Tyler Mahle from the San Francisco Giants in exchange for right-hander Anthony Molina, the Braves announced on Sunday night. The Braves -- winners of five straight and battling the Los Angeles ‌Dodgers and Milwaukee Brewers for the ‌best record in the National League -- added a veteran arm to a rotation anchored by Chris Sale and Bryce Elder but ​missing Spencer Schwellenbach and Spencer Strider due to long-term injuries.