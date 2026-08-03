Defending champions Vietnam handed hosts Indonesia ​a 3-0 defeat on Monday ​to go top of ‌Group ​A in the ASEAN Championship and move to within sight of a semi-final berth. Goals from Nguyen ‌Van Vi and Nguyen Hai Long gave the holders a two-goal lead inside the first 15 minutes while Nguyen Xuan Son scored a third ‌19 minutes from time to put the result beyond doubt.

The win ‌moves the Vietnamese onto seven points from three matches and ahead of Singapore on goal difference with the Indonesians in third, one point adrift. Vietnam will face Cambodia in ⁠their ​final group match ⁠on Friday, when Singapore host Indonesia. The first two finishers in the group advance ⁠to the knockout rounds.

Van Vi gave Kim Sang-sik's side the perfect start when ​he beat home goalkeeper Nadeo Argawinata at his near post in ⁠the fifth minute while Hai Long doubled the visitors' lead with a stunning counter-attacking goal ⁠nine ​minutes later. Xuan Son, who started on the bench, netted his side's third in the 71st minute with another rapid-fire break as ⁠the Vietnamese asserted their title credentials.

In the day's other game, Cambodia defeated Timor-Leste ⁠3-0 in ⁠Phnom Penh with Hav Soknet scoring twice. The win was Cambodia's first in the competition, but neither side can ‌qualify for ‌the semi-finals.