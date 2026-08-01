Soccer-Thailand defeat Malaysia to move into pole position in ASEAN Championship

Thailand secured a 2-0 win over Malaysia in the ASEAN Championship, moving into pole position in Group B with six points from their first two games.

Reuters | Updated: 01-08-2026 21:18 IST | Created: 01-08-2026 21:18 IST
Soccer-Thailand defeat Malaysia to move into pole position in ASEAN Championship
  • Country:
  • Thailand

Thailand beat Malaysia 2-0 ​in Bangkok on Saturday, through goals ​from Yotsakon Burapha and ‌Teerasak Poeiphimai, ​to move into pole position of Group B in the ASEAN Championship.

The win was the second in ‌the competition for the Anthony Hudson-coached side and takes the Thais on to six points from their first two games, ahead of the Malaysians on goal difference. ‌Myanmar are third with the Philippines in fourth. The first two finishers in ‌the group will advance to the home-and-away semi-finals later this month.

Yotsakon gave Thailand the lead from the penalty spot in the 38th minute after Ubaidullah Shamsul was judged to have ⁠fouled Thai ​forward Kakana Khamyok ⁠and Teerasak added the second with a composed finish 11 minutes into the second half. The Philippines ⁠overcame a first-half deficit to win 4-1 against a Laos side who were reduced ​to 10 men in the 14th minute in Vientiane.

The home side went ⁠in front when Philippines goalkeeper Quincy Kammeraad allowed Damoth Thongkhamsavath's shot from distance to slip ⁠out ​of his grasp and through his legs to cross the line. Phetdavanh Somsanid's sending off for a foul on Jarvey Gayoso left Laos shorthanded and ⁠the visitors eventually capitalised with John Lucero levelling two minutes into the second half.

Viengxay ⁠Sydavong's own ⁠goal five minutes later put the Philippines in front before a Gayoso penalty and Daisuke Sato's 88th-minute header sealed the ‌win for ‌Carles Cuadrat's team.

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