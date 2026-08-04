Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.

Reports: Cardinals ship Lars Nootbaar to Diamondbacks

The St. Louis Cardinals are trading outfielder ​Lars Nootbaar to the Arizona Diamondbacks, according to multiple reports Monday. The Athletic reported that ​right-hander Daniel Eagen and infielder Ruben Santana are two of the ‌three ​players headed to St. Louis. The identity of the third player was not immediately reported, and neither club had announced the deal.

Soccer-Serbia, Sweden follow Wales in withdrawing support for Infantino re-election

The national soccer federations of Serbia, Sweden and Wales withdrew their support for FIFA President Gianni Infantino's re-election bid on ‌Monday and England's is expected to do the same. The backlash against the head of world soccer's ruling body has intensified following his failed plan to sell a stake in the World Cup to private investors.

QB Aaron Rodgers: Steelers want me to play in preseason games vs. Packers, Jets

If Mike McCarthy wants Aaron Rodgers to play in the Pittsburgh Steelers' first two preseason games of the summer, the 42-year-old won't refuse. ‌Rodgers told The Athletic over the weekend that he's fine with McCarthy's request to play in the exhibition games which happen to be against his former teams, the Packers and New York ‌Jets.

Mariners land OF Taylor Ward from Orioles

The Seattle Mariners acquired outfielder Taylor Ward from the Baltimore Orioles on Monday in exchange for three pitchers. Right-handers Alex Hoppe, Brock Moore and Harrison Kreiling are headed to the Orioles in the trade deadline deal.

Soccer-MLS appoints LAFC co-owner Berg as next commissioner

Major League Soccer named Los Angeles FC co-managing owner Larry Berg as its next commissioner on Monday, tapping the private equity executive to succeed longtime leader Don Garber on January 1, 2027. Garber, who has ⁠led MLS ​since 1999, will remain commissioner through the end of ⁠2026 before becoming chairman, the league said.

Twins land reliever Jeff Hoffman in trade with Blue Jays

The Toronto Blue Jays traded right-handed reliever Jeff Hoffman to the Minnesota Twins just before the trade deadline Monday, the teams announced. Toronto will receive ⁠left-hander Dasan Hill, right-hander John Klein and infielder Dameury Pena, along with $250,000 in international signing bonus space. Hill, 20, is ranked as the No. 7 prospect in Minnesota's system by MLB Pipeline, while the 24-year-old Klein is No. 17.

Phillies' ​Bryce Harper returning to right field after Luis Arraez deal

Bryce Harper said what every Philadelphia Phillies fan was feeling last week when he declared, "I think we need some help." To help ⁠make that happen, the two-time Most Valuable Player will make a surprising move back to the outfield.

Reports: Cubs acquire LHP Clay Holmes, OF Tyrone Taylor

The Chicago Cubs continued a major trade deadline surge by acquiring right-handed starter Clay Holmes and outfielder ⁠Tyrone Taylor ​from the New York Mets, according to multiple media reports. The Cubs, who have already traded for right-hander Kevin Gausman from Toronto and reportedly left-hander Braxton Garrett from the Miami Marlins to bolster their rotation, are sending third baseman/shortstop Jefferson Rojas, the No. 2 prospect in their organization per MLB Pipeline, to New York in the deal.

Soccer-FIFA's Infantino sought Trump backing after failed World Cup sell-off plan, ⁠NY Post reports

FIFA President Gianni Infantino sought support from the Trump administration amid mounting criticism after his abandoned plan to sell a stake in World Cup commercial rights, the New York Post said ⁠on Monday, citing sources familiar with the matter. The Post ⁠reported that Infantino had repeatedly tried and failed to reach U.S. President Donald Trump by phone since the proposal collapsed on Friday, and that the FIFA chief felt "isolated" by an avalanche of negative media coverage.

Phillies acquire LHP Brooks Raley from Mets

The Philadelphia Phillies continued a busy start to trade deadline ‌day on Monday morning with ‌the addition of veteran reliever Brooks Raley from the New York Mets. The Mets acquired two prospects, ​right-hander Luke Gabrysh and outfielder John Spikerman, in exchange.