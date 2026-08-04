Soccer-Villa win CAS appeal against FIFA block on registering 17-year-old Madjo

Aston Villa can register ​forward Brian Madjo for ​official competitions after the ‌Court ​of Arbitration for Sport upheld their appeal against FIFA's block on playing the ‌17-year-old who joined from Metz, the Premier League side said on Tuesday. England-born Madjo grew up in Luxembourg, who he played ‌for three times last year before representing England's U-17s.

The ‌six-foot-four striker joined Villa in January for £10 million ($13.44 million) but FIFA, whose regulations limit the international transfer of players under 18, blocked them ⁠from ​registering Madjo, ⁠arguing he was a Luxembourg international. Europa League winners Villa appealed against FIFA's ⁠decision to CAS, arguing Madjo was born in England and ​was a UK citizen.

"The court’s decision today means that Brian ⁠will be registered as an Aston Villa player and eligible to ⁠play ​in official competition matches for the forthcoming season," Villa posted on X. Madjo has scored four goals in pre-season ⁠so far, including two in Villa's opening friendly against Walsall.

Villa ⁠take on ⁠European champions Paris St Germain in the UEFA Super Cup on August 12. ($1 = 0.7440 pounds)