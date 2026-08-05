Tennis-Defending champion Alcaraz withdraws from Cincinnati Open

Defending champion ​Carlos Alcaraz has ​withdrawn from this ‌month's ​Cincinnati Open due to an ongoing wrist injury, ‌tournament organisers said on Tuesday. The 23-year-old Spaniard had been set to return at the ATP ‌Masters 1000 event after being sidelined ‌since withdrawing from the Barcelona Open in April.

Alcaraz was unable to defend his French Open ⁠title and ​also ⁠missed Wimbledon as he recovered from the injury. "We ⁠know Carlos is doing everything he can to ​get back to playing tournaments as ⁠soon as possible," tournament director Bob Moran said ⁠in ​a statement.

World number three Alcaraz won last year's Cincinnati title after world ⁠number one Jannik Sinner retired from the final. The ⁠Cincinnati ⁠Open will be held from August 13-23.