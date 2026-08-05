Cricket-Australia not planning tour match before India test series, coach says

Australia will opt for a training camp ahead of their five-test tour of India, rather than a traditional warm-up match, to prepare for the challenging subcontinent conditions.

Reuters | Updated: 05-08-2026 12:29 IST | Created: 05-08-2026 12:29 IST
Cricket-Australia not planning tour match before India test series, coach says
Andrew McDonald
  • Country:
  • Australia

Australia will again opt for a training ​camp ahead of the five-test tour ​of India rather than play ‌a ​traditional warmup match before attempting to end a 22-year wait for a test series victory on the subcontinent. Australia also chose ‌not to play a tour match before the 2023 series, instead training on specially-prepared, spin-friendly pitches in Bengaluru before the opening test.

The decision drew scrutiny after India won the Nagpur ‌opener by an innings and 132 runs, setting the tone for a 2-1 series ‌victory that allowed the hosts to retain the Border-Gavaskar Trophy. Head coach Andrew McDonald said Australia would scout a location to immerse themselves in conditions similar to India before the series opener in Nagpur starting January, ⁠21.

"We've ​got a couple of ⁠options there," he told Cricket Australia website Cricket.com.au on Wednesday. "We have gone to the UAE previously and ⁠we have also gone into India last time into Bengaluru, so we're just working through what that ​would look like in terms of how we then manage the individuals."

Australia has ⁠not won a test series in India since 2004, when Adam Gilchrist's side triumphed 2-1. Australia have a gruelling ⁠schedule ​before they arrive in India, with a two-test home series starting against Bangladesh in Darwin next week followed by a three-test tour of South Africa in October ⁠and another four-test home series against New Zealand from December 9.

Fast bowler Michael Neser has ⁠been ruled out ⁠of the Bengaluru series with a calf strain suffered at training in Brisbane but McDonald said wicketkeeper-batter Josh Inglis is expected be ‌available after recovering ‌from a back spasm.

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