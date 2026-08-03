Soccer-Chelsea sign England midfielder Henderson from Brentford

Chelsea have signed experienced midfielder Jordan Henderson ​on a two-year contract following ​his departure from Brentford, the ‌Premier ​League club said on Monday. The 36-year-old joined Chelsea on a free transfer after making 34 appearances for Brentford ‌last season, a campaign that earned him a place in England World Cup squad.

"Given the size of the club, the manager, who I have great admiration for, and ‌the quality of the players, this was a huge opportunity I couldn’t ‌turn down," Henderson said in a statement. "I was also so impressed with how much the ownership want Chelsea to be successful and move in the right direction." Henderson came through Sunderland's academy before ⁠joining ​Liverpool in 2011 ⁠and he spent 12 seasons at Anfield, making 492 appearances in all competitions and captaining the ⁠team to the Premier League title in 2020.

He left Liverpool for Saudi Pro League side ​Al Ettifaq in 2023 but departed after six months to join Dutch ⁠club Ajax Amsterdam before joining Brentford last year. Henderson played only six minutes at this year's World ⁠Cup ​before suffering a broken arm in a post-match accident following England's last-16 victory over Mexico.

He is new Chelsea manager Xabi Alonso's second English signing of ⁠the transfer window, following the record acquisition of England midfielder Morgan Rogers from Aston ⁠Villa. Chelsea, who finished ⁠10th in the Premier League last season, begin the new campaign at local rivals Fulham on August 24.