Soccer-Celtic manager O'Neill undergoes minor operation

Celtic manager Martin ​O'Neill remains in ​hospital after ‌undergoing a ​small procedure, the Scottish Premiership champions said on Wednesday. "We ‌can confirm that Martin O'Neill has undergone a small procedure in hospital," Celtic said in a ‌statement.

"We would envisage Martin being released from ‌hospital in the next day or two and on behalf of Martin, we would like to thank ⁠supporters ​for their ⁠kind wishes." O'Neill, 74, was appointed Celtic's permanent manager ⁠in June on a one-year contract after twice ​taking interim charge last season and he ⁠guided them to a Premiership and Scottish Cup double. During ⁠his ​first stint with the Glasgow team from 2000 to 2005, O'Neill won ⁠a domestic treble in his debut season and guided ⁠Celtic ⁠to the UEFA Cup final in Seville in 2003.