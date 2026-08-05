Soccer-Celtic manager O'Neill undergoes minor operation

Celtic manager Martin O'Neill remains in hospital after undergoing a small procedure, with a release expected within the next day or two.

Reuters | Updated: 05-08-2026 21:08 IST | Created: 05-08-2026 21:08 IST
Soccer-Celtic manager O'Neill undergoes minor operation
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

Celtic manager Martin ​O'Neill remains in ​hospital after ‌undergoing a ​small procedure, the Scottish Premiership champions said on Wednesday. "We ‌can confirm that Martin O'Neill has undergone a small procedure in hospital," Celtic said in a ‌statement.

"We would envisage Martin being released from ‌hospital in the next day or two and on behalf of Martin, we would like to thank ⁠supporters ​for their ⁠kind wishes." O'Neill, 74, was appointed Celtic's permanent manager ⁠in June on a one-year contract after twice ​taking interim charge last season and he ⁠guided them to a Premiership and Scottish Cup double. During ⁠his ​first stint with the Glasgow team from 2000 to 2005, O'Neill won ⁠a domestic treble in his debut season and guided ⁠Celtic ⁠to the UEFA Cup final in Seville in 2003.

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