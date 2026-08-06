PREVIEW-Rugby-Wallabies start new era under Kiss against Jones' Japan

Les Kiss makes ‌his ​debut as Australia coach against Eddie Jones' Japan in Osaka on Saturday, kicking off a countdown to build the Wallabies into serious contenders for next year's World Cup on home soil.

Kiss worked closely with his predecessor and ‌former boss Joe Schmidt in the handover but the former Queensland Reds coach will be eager to make his mark after waiting in the wings for over a year. The Wallabies side he inherits won their last test 57-10 against a tired Italy in Perth, giving Schmidt a happy farewell after a mostly ‌challenging two years in charge.

But there is plenty of work ahead for Kiss and his staff to make the Wallabies capable of consistently challenging ‌the game's heavyweights. Prior to Italy, Australia had a run of six consecutive defeats, including losses to Ireland and France on home soil during the Southern Hemisphere leg of the Nations Championship last month.

EAST ASIA HEATWAVE Australia have never lost to Japan in seven previous matches and won their last match against the Brave Blossoms 19-15 with a second-string team in a rainy test ⁠in Tokyo ​last October.

The hosts are unlikely to be ⁠pushovers at the Hanazono Rugby Stadium, where it will be hot, humid and possibly rainy when the match kicks off in the evening during a major heatwave in East Asia. Ranked ⁠10th in the world, Japan are only two spots lower than the Wallabies and have shown promise under Australia's former coach Jones.

They started the season with a 27-10 win ​over Italy before being beaten 36-20 by Ireland in Australia and 42-15 at home to France. Kiss has afforded them proper respect, picking a ⁠strong starting 15 while leaving some quality and experience in the reserves to push through the heat to the finish.

Rookie flyhalf Declan Meredith gets another chance in the number 10 shirt, ⁠leaving ​Ben Donaldson on the bench. Centre Isaac Henry, the only uncapped player in the match-day squad, will hope to make his test debut off the bench.

Japan have beefed up under Jones and developed a strong Australasian flavour, with powerful lock Warner Dearns leading from the front after a strong Super Rugby ⁠Pacific season with the title-winning Wellington Hurricanes. Former Queensland Reds lock Harry Hockings and loose forwards Jack Cornelsen and Ben Gunter all have Australian heritage.

The ⁠Osaka match is the first in a ⁠two-test series which finishes in the tropical Queensland city of Townsville a week later. Kiss will be under pressure to deliver wins in both matches and avoid a humbling defeat to his opposite number Jones, who left the Wallabies ‌in acrimony in 2023 ‌after a first pool phase elimination from the World Cup in France.