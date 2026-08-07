Para Elan: Bridging Cultures and Abilities through Sport and Education

The Thyagaraj Sports Complex became the launching pad for Para Elan, an initiative drawing 300 students from Delhi's schools to deepen understanding of disability through immersive para sports activities. The event, is part of a larger collaboration between France and India initiated by the signing of an MoU in April 2026.

Building on prestigious events like the Paris 2024 Paralympic Games and the New Delhi 2025 World Para Athletics Championships, Para Elan intends to reach over 10,000 Indian students in the coming years. It integrates French language education with para sports, demonstrating inclusion and innovation.

Attended by prominent para-athletes and dignitaries, the event highlighted the power of sport to break barriers, as students engaged in activities mimicking para-athletes' experiences, also reflecting in a journalistic workshop. Testimonies from athletes and leaders underscored the shared commitment to fostering inclusivity and resilience among the next generation.