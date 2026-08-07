Trump's Ballroom Battle: Supreme Court Appeal

In a move that underscores his commitment to a significant White House development, President Donald Trump has announced plans to escalate a legal battle concerning a $400 million ballroom project to the United States Supreme Court.

The announcement follows a decision by a lower court to halt construction on the ambitious project, a ruling that Trump deems unjust. In a social media post, the President expressed his determination to overturn the decision.

Trump criticized the ruling, emphasizing that while it is currently stayed, immediate action will be taken to challenge the decision at the highest judicial level, reflecting the administration's resolve to see the project through.