Newcastle United Faces Dilemma Amidst Bruno Guimaraes Transfer Saga

Newcastle United's sporting director Ross Wilson has reiterated the club's commitment to retaining captain Bruno Guimaraes, despite reports of a £75 million bid from Arsenal. The Brazilian midfielder, crucial to Newcastle's recent successes, reportedly expressed a desire to leave. The potential transfer adds to Newcastle's existing challenges.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 08-08-2026 11:40 IST | Created: 08-08-2026 11:40 IST
Newcastle United Faces Dilemma Amidst Bruno Guimaraes Transfer Saga
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  • United Kingdom

Newcastle United's sporting director, Ross Wilson, emphatically declared the club's reluctance to part with its captain, Bruno Guimaraes, amid swirling rumors of a transfer to Arsenal.

Despite reports of a lucrative £75 million offer from the Gunners, Wilson stressed that selling Guimaraes was never part of the plan, highlighting the Brazilian midfielder's integral role in the team's successes, including their League Cup victory in 2025. However, Guimaraes has reportedly expressed a desire to move on, a decision that places Newcastle in a difficult situation.

The potential transfer comes during a turbulent period for Newcastle, which has already seen notable departures, including players Anthony Gordon, Sandro Tonali, and manager Eddie Howe. The team is set to kick off their Premier League campaign against Liverpool on August 23.

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