India's Hockey Team Gears Up for FIH Men's World Cup with Renewed Strategy

The Indian men's hockey team, led by Harmanpreet Singh, is intensifying preparations for the FIH Men's Hockey World Cup in Belgium and the Netherlands. With a strong focus on improving communication and penalty corner tactics, the team is ready to build on their recent successful campaigns.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 09-08-2026 22:07 IST | Created: 09-08-2026 22:07 IST
India's Hockey Team Gears Up for FIH Men's World Cup with Renewed Strategy
Indian skipper Harmanpreet Singh. (Photo: ANI). Image Credit: ANI

India's men's hockey team, under the captaincy of Harmanpreet Singh, is gearing up for the FIH Men's Hockey World Cup scheduled to take place in August in Belgium and the Netherlands. As the team intensifies its preparations, a significant emphasis has been placed on strengthening communication and mastering penalty corner tactics on both offense and defense aspects.

Harmanpreet, speaking in an ANI interview, highlighted the comprehensive training underway at the team's Bengaluru camp. The team secured a direct spot in the tournament by winning the Asia Cup on home turf last year. Harmanpreet emphasized the importance of optimizing scoring opportunities within the opponent's half and ensuring the squad is defensively solid.

He took a strategic break from competitions earlier and is revitalized, particularly impressed by the young talents emerging in the team during the FIH Pro League. Ready for the World Cup, Harmanpreet remains focused on maintaining clear communication on the field and maximizing his contributions, especially during penalty situations, as India seeks to reclaim glory after a nearly five-decade World Cup title drought.

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