Celebrating Indigenous Heritage: Nilgiris Commemorates World Tribal Day

The Nilgiris district celebrated the International Day of the World's Indigenous Peoples with a vibrant cultural showcase at the Tribal Cultural Centre. Tribal communities, including Todas and Kurumbas, shared music, dance, and artifacts, highlighting their rich cultural heritage and raising awareness about their traditions and issues.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 09-08-2026 22:57 IST | Created: 09-08-2026 22:57 IST
Celebrating Indigenous Heritage: Nilgiris Commemorates World Tribal Day
Celebrations for World Tribal Day in Udhagamandalam, Tamil Nadu (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The International Day of the World's Indigenous Peoples was marked in Udhagamandalam with a celebration hosted by the Nilgiris district administration and Forest Department at the Tribal Cultural Centre. Known as the "Queen of Hills", the Nilgiris is home to seven significant tribal communities, each with unique traditions and cultures.

The event took place on August 9, aligning with the annual observance of World Tribal Day. The programme aimed to promote and celebrate the rich cultural heritage of the tribal communities. It commenced with the District Forest Officer inaugurating the event by lighting the traditional lamp.

Representatives from the seven tribal communities presented traditional music and dance during the event. Discussions were also held addressing their traditions and cultural concerns. Additionally, an exhibition showcased traditional artifacts and cultural items, along with a photo display illustrating the lifestyle and heritage of these indigenous groups.

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