Government Launches Probe into Doctor's Tragic Death at Surat Hospital

In response to the tragic suicide of a resident doctor at Surat New Civil Hospital, the Gujarat State Government has swiftly mobilized to investigate the circumstances surrounding the incident. Health Minister Praful Pansheriya has mandated a thorough inquiry, as reported by the Gujarat Chief Minister's Office.

An investigative committee has been assembled under the joint leadership of the Civil Hospital Dean and Superintendent to delve into the suicide case with diligence. Ensuring transparency in the process, the Additional Director of Medical Education in Gandhinagar, Sachde, will directly oversee the investigation. Officials have been instructed by Minister Pansheriya to ensure comprehensive accountability; those implicated in any form of ragging, mental harassment, or negligence will face stringent legal and administrative repercussions.

The Minister has emphasized that every aspect of the situation be meticulously examined, including potential incidents of ragging within the hospital or hostel, along with any other forms of harassment. Statements will be systematically collected from the deceased doctor's peers and other residents immediately. To leave no stone unturned, Pansheriya has directed that the premises inspection be conducted promptly. Furthermore, the State Health Minister extended his condolences to the grieving family and assured them of unwavering governmental support during this distressing period.