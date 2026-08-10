Mumbai T20 League Expands with New Navi Mumbai Franchise Amidst Record Growth

The Mumbai Cricket Association (MCA) is gearing up to expand the prestigious T20 Mumbai League by inviting bids to operate a new team. This move aims to transform the league into a nine-team competition, with the latest franchise representing the Navi Mumbai region. According to a recent release, the expansion is intended to widen the league's reach and provide an enhanced platform for cricketers in Mumbai and its neighboring areas.

Following the league's successful fourth edition in June, marked by significant fan engagement and competitive matches, the MCA has capitalized on the momentum. Interested entities seeking to own the new franchise can acquire bid documents from August 10-25, 2026, at the MCA office in Wankhede Stadium. The process requires a non-refundable fee of Rs 2.5 lakh, payable via Demand Draft or bank transfer.

In addition to this expansion, the 2026 season highlighted notable achievements, including the MSC Maratha Royals retaining their title and the OBO Mumbai Falcons clinching the first Nuvama Private T20 Mumbai Women's League trophy. This year's men's tournament achieved unprecedented television and digital engagement, with substantial viewership growth reported, underscoring the league's escalating popularity across various platforms.