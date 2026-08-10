Nairobi's Ambitious Bid: Hosting the 2029 World Athletics Championships

Nairobi has officially submitted a bid to host the 2029 World Athletics Championships, aiming to make history as the first African city to organize the prestigious event. This move marks a significant step for Nairobi in showcasing its capabilities on the global sports stage.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 10-08-2026 14:30 IST | Created: 10-08-2026 14:30 IST
Nairobi's Ambitious Bid: Hosting the 2029 World Athletics Championships
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  • Country:
  • Kenya

Nairobi is making history with its official submission to host the 2029 World Athletics Championships. If successful, it will be the first African city to stage this prominent global sports event.

The Kenyan capital aims to showcase its organizational capacity and passion for athletics, positioning itself as a frontrunner in sports tourism and event management.

With this bid, Nairobi highlights its readiness to contribute to the global athletics community and boosts Africa's presence in international sports events.

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