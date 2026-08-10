Nairobi's Ambitious Bid: Hosting the 2029 World Athletics Championships

Nairobi is making history with its official submission to host the 2029 World Athletics Championships. If successful, it will be the first African city to stage this prominent global sports event.

The Kenyan capital aims to showcase its organizational capacity and passion for athletics, positioning itself as a frontrunner in sports tourism and event management.

With this bid, Nairobi highlights its readiness to contribute to the global athletics community and boosts Africa's presence in international sports events.