South Korea's Semiconductor Surge: New Fund and Mega Projects Unveiled
South Korea is launching a $3.52 billion semiconductor fund targeting materials, parts, equipment, and fabless firms, with an additional trade finance of equal value for suppliers. President Lee Jae Myung's initiative encourages major investments from companies like Samsung Electronics and SK Hynix, envisioning new manufacturing hubs nationwide.
- Country:
- South Korea
South Korea is intensifying its push into the semiconductor industry with a new 5 trillion won fund aimed at advancing companies producing chip materials, parts, and equipment. The fund also targets fabless companies, as part of a larger initiative to position the country as a leading chip manufacturing hub.
The government, spearheaded by President Lee Jae Myung, is aligning efforts from major players like Samsung Electronics and SK Hynix with local government support. The initiative includes a hefty financial package and regulatory reforms designed to streamline development processes and infrastructure construction in designated zones.
The scope of the effort includes a Mega Special Zone Act that will facilitate the rapid construction of semiconductor facilities, alongside substantial water and electricity provision commitments to support future manufacturing demands. These plans signal South Korea’s strategic focus to bolster its industrial capacity amid growing global demand driven by AI advancements.
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