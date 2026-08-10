Zuckerberg Urges Open-Source AI Model Freedom to Compete with China

Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg has made a case for lowering U.S. restrictions on open-source AI models to effectively compete with Chinese alternatives. This announcement was made as Meta released its new open-weight AI model, Muse Glimmer, designed for agentic tasks and compatible with Mac or PC systems.

Despite its smaller size compared to leading models from rivals, Muse Glimmer aims to capture demand by running directly on personal devices. Meta's move underscores its strategy to regain footing in the AI landscape, a venture bolstered by forming a costly superintelligence team the previous year.

Zuckerberg's call aligns with growing support for open-weight AI, hailed as a cost-effective and customizable option amidst increasing AI expenses and cybersecurity incidents involving closed-source models. This stance advocates for U.S. policy overhaul, enabling domestic firms to compete internationally in the open-weight domain, dominated by Chinese startups.