Poland Gears Up for Controversial U-20 Women's World Cup Amid FIFA Dispute

Poland is preparing for the FIFA U-20 Women's World Cup, the first FIFA event amidst global football backlash against Gianni Infantino. UEFA's boycott threat looms due to controversy over World Cup commercial rights. New Zealand and France have confirmed participation, while discussion of alternative tournaments may arise if disputes continue.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 11-08-2026 21:57 IST | Created: 11-08-2026 21:57 IST
Poland Gears Up for Controversial U-20 Women's World Cup Amid FIFA Dispute
  • Country:
  • Poland

Hosts Poland are moving forward with preparations for next month's Under-20 Women's World Cup, the first FIFA tournament amid tensions surrounding football chief Gianni Infantino.

This marks the first FIFA event since UEFA's unanimous boycott threat, following Infantino's controversial commercial rights proposal. Organizers assure the tournament is on track.

Countries like New Zealand and France will participate, while UEFA's participation conditions remain unmet. Talks of alternative tournaments are considered should the dispute intensify, potentially affecting upcoming women's football events.

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