Poland Gears Up for Controversial U-20 Women's World Cup Amid FIFA Dispute

Hosts Poland are moving forward with preparations for next month's Under-20 Women's World Cup, the first FIFA tournament amid tensions surrounding football chief Gianni Infantino.

This marks the first FIFA event since UEFA's unanimous boycott threat, following Infantino's controversial commercial rights proposal. Organizers assure the tournament is on track.

Countries like New Zealand and France will participate, while UEFA's participation conditions remain unmet. Talks of alternative tournaments are considered should the dispute intensify, potentially affecting upcoming women's football events.