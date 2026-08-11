Deadly Missile Strike Halts Ukrainian Steel Plant Operations
A devastating missile strike in Zaporizhzhia, Ukraine, resulted in the death of seven workers at a steel plant. Russia's attack, allegedly using North Korean ballistic missiles, forced the plant to cease operations. This escalation follows increased missile assaults by Moscow amid rising tensions in the region.
- Country:
- Ukraine
Seven workers lost their lives at a Ukrainian steel plant due to a Russian missile attack on Zaporizhzhia, employing North Korean ballistic missiles, as reported by President Volodymyr Zelenskiy. The Zaporizhstal plant had to suspend operations after sustaining heavy damage from assorted Russian missile systems.
According to Metinvest Group, the attack occurred as workers sought shelter following an air-raid alert. The brutal strike halted the plant's production entirely, while surrounding damaged facilities were left operating at reduced capacity. The regional governor, Ivan Fedorov, shared images of the resultant fires engulfing buildings and vehicles, affecting residential areas as well.
Russia's defense ministry confirmed targeting a metallurgical plant producing military-use materials and striking a complexity in Kyiv. These incidents follow a Ukrainian drone attack that reportedly caused significant casualties in Russia. The ongoing aggression highlights escalating hostilities with implications of North Korean involvement.
ALSO READ
-
Zelenskiy Proposes New Peace Talks Amid Russian Mobilization Plans
-
Ukraine Proposes Peace Plan to U.S. Amid Ongoing Conflict with Russia
-
Under the Black Sea: Drone Destruction in Romanian Waters
-
Romanian Divers Neutralize Drones in Black Sea Gas Zone
-
Russia Curbs Anti-War Voices as Supreme Court Bans Yabloko Party from Elections