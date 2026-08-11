Seven workers lost their lives at a Ukrainian steel plant due to a Russian missile attack on Zaporizhzhia, employing North Korean ballistic missiles, as reported by President Volodymyr Zelenskiy. The Zaporizhstal plant had to suspend operations after sustaining heavy damage from assorted Russian missile systems.

According to Metinvest Group, the attack occurred as workers sought shelter following an air-raid alert. The brutal strike halted the plant's production entirely, while surrounding damaged facilities were left operating at reduced capacity. The regional governor, Ivan Fedorov, shared images of the resultant fires engulfing buildings and vehicles, affecting residential areas as well.

Russia's defense ministry confirmed targeting a metallurgical plant producing military-use materials and striking a complexity in Kyiv. These incidents follow a Ukrainian drone attack that reportedly caused significant casualties in Russia. The ongoing aggression highlights escalating hostilities with implications of North Korean involvement.