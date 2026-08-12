Barpeta Braves Triumph Over Jorhat Stallions with an Eight-Wicket Win in APL 2026

The Barpeta Braves clinched a commanding eight-wicket victory against the Jorhat Stallions in the 22nd match of the Assam Premier League (APL) 2026 at the ACA Stadium, catapulting them to fourth on the points table. Saurav Mousum Dihingia's unbeaten 64 was the cornerstone of the chase, with vital contributions from Pranjal Paul.

Bowling first, the Braves' attack was disciplined and effective. Shubham Kumar Gupta spearheaded the effort, taking four wickets to limit the Stallions to a modest total. His outstanding performance ensured a below-par score for Jorhat, despite a resilient half-century from captain Swarupam Purkayastha.

In response, Barpeta lost an early wicket but encountered little resistance thereafter. The partnership between Dihingia and Paul accumulated 103 runs, sealing the win comfortably with 22 balls to spare. The Stallions' bowling attack struggled to contain the duo as Barpeta crossed the finish line at 125/2 in 16.3 overs.