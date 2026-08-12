North Delhi Strikers Triumph Over West Delhi Lions with Commanding Win

North Delhi Strikers defeated the West Delhi Lions by eight wickets in the Delhi Premier League 2026. With a disciplined bowling effort, the Strikers limited the Lions to 146/7, and then chased down the target comfortably, led by Sarthak Ranjan and Vaibhav Kandpal's impressive opening partnership.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 12-08-2026 09:44 IST | Created: 12-08-2026 09:44 IST
North Delhi Strikers Triumph Over West Delhi Lions with Commanding Win
North Delhi Strikers players in action (Photo: DPL). Image Credit: ANI

The North Delhi Strikers showcased a commanding performance as they trounced West Delhi Lions by eight wickets in the Delhi Premier League 2026, held at the Arun Jaitley Stadium. Aided by disciplined bowling, the Strikers restricted the Lions to a modest 146/7 in their allotted 20 overs.

Initially, West Delhi Lions displayed a promising start, putting up 36 runs for the first wicket. However, the tide turned following the dismissal of Ankit Kumar for 10, which triggered a collapse, eventually leaving the Lions struggling at 59/5. The duo of Mayank Gusain and Sombir Sheokand staged a crucial 68-run partnership for the sixth wicket, with Sheokand contributing a valiant 34 off 24 deliveries. Gusain stood firm till the end with a commendable 42 off 28 balls, steering the Lions to 146/7.

North Delhi Strikers' Mayank Dagar was the standout bowler with figures of 2/14 from four overs. In response, the Strikers commenced their chase with a blistering 106-run opening stand between captain Sarthak Ranjan and Vaibhav Kandpal. Ranjan's aggressive 57 off 30 was pivotal, while Kandpal continued his assault, remaining unbeaten on 64 off 43 balls, leading the Strikers to a comfortable win with eight wickets in hand.

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