Kapil Dev Inspires Bangalore Blasters at JITO Premier League Launch

Cricket icon Kapil Dev highlighted passion and self-belief's crucial role during the launch of the Bangalore Blasters for the JITO Premier League. The team, backed by Navrathan Jewellers, symbolizes cricket and community, targeting excellence and ambition. The inaugural league commences on August 24, 2026, in Colombo, Sri Lanka.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 12-08-2026 09:48 IST | Created: 12-08-2026 09:48 IST
Kapil Dev Inspires Bangalore Blasters at JITO Premier League Launch
Kapil Dev (Photo: ANI). Image Credit: ANI

At a high-profile event marking the launch of the Bangalore Blasters for the upcoming JITO Premier League, Indian cricket luminary Kapil Dev underscored the tremendous power of passion and self-belief. Speaking before an audience of cricket enthusiasts and entrepreneurs alike, he emphasized that while having a vision is significant, it is the passion that truly drives success.

Kapil Dev, reflecting on his own illustrious career, remarked, "Though people say I made them proud, the pride I feel in my achievements is unparalleled. It's about being proud of yourself and letting others partake in your joy." This sentiment resonated deeply with the gathering, as Dev illustrated the essence of personal and shared triumph.

The Bangalore Blasters, owned by Navrathan Jewellers, were officially introduced with the fervor of creating a legacy that meshes professionalism with the fervent spirit of cricket. The inaugural JITO Premier League is set to take place from August 24 to September 5, 2026, at Colombo's CCC Cricket Ground. With aspirations to excel, the newly minted team is eager to embark on this ambitious journey, aiming to redefine cricket and community integration.

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