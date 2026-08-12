Contract Clash: Memphis Depay vs. Corinthians

Memphis Depay, Netherlands international and former Manchester United and Barcelona forward, has publicly accused Brazilian club Corinthians of reneging on a contract renewal agreement. Joining the club in 2024, Depay contributed significantly to their success, claiming the Copa do Brasil in 2025 and the Supercopa do Brasil in early 2023.

Depay lamented the breach via social media, emphasizing the agreement was reached with key figures from the sporting, legal, and financial departments. He expressed his respect for the club’s processes but vowed to protect his interests against what he described as unacceptable behavior.

Corinthians, currently in a tight financial position, justified their decision citing financial balance and sustainability. They acknowledged the challenge of their choice and stressed its necessity for the club's future. The club’s president, Osmar Stabile, plans to address the issue in a forthcoming press conference.