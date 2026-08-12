Contract Clash: Memphis Depay vs. Corinthians

Memphis Depay accuses Corinthians of breaching a renewal deal, initially agreed by club officials. After achieving significant victories with the team, the Dutch forward is set to address the issue publicly. Corinthians cite financial sustainability as the reason for non-renewal, stressing its importance over new commitments.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 12-08-2026 10:39 IST | Created: 12-08-2026 10:39 IST
Contract Clash: Memphis Depay vs. Corinthians
  • Country:
  • Netherlands

Memphis Depay, Netherlands international and former Manchester United and Barcelona forward, has publicly accused Brazilian club Corinthians of reneging on a contract renewal agreement. Joining the club in 2024, Depay contributed significantly to their success, claiming the Copa do Brasil in 2025 and the Supercopa do Brasil in early 2023.

Depay lamented the breach via social media, emphasizing the agreement was reached with key figures from the sporting, legal, and financial departments. He expressed his respect for the club’s processes but vowed to protect his interests against what he described as unacceptable behavior.

Corinthians, currently in a tight financial position, justified their decision citing financial balance and sustainability. They acknowledged the challenge of their choice and stressed its necessity for the club's future. The club’s president, Osmar Stabile, plans to address the issue in a forthcoming press conference.

TRENDING

1
Chinese Stocks Climb Amid Investor Caution

Chinese Stocks Climb Amid Investor Caution

United States
2
Tamil Nadu's Political Storm: A Southern Call for Fair Representation

Tamil Nadu's Political Storm: A Southern Call for Fair Representation

India
3
Missile Tensions Escalate: North Korea's Strategic Launch Before Joint Drills

Missile Tensions Escalate: North Korea's Strategic Launch Before Joint Drill...

North Korea
4
Unearthing Safety: Ukraine's Call for Humanitarian Demining Aid

Unearthing Safety: Ukraine's Call for Humanitarian Demining Aid

Ukraine

PERSPECTIVES AND INSIGHTS

From Resource Booms to Debt Risks: World Bank Urges Commodity Exporters to Rethink Fiscal Policy

Trade Feeds the World, But Who Pays the Environmental Price?

Banks Want More AI: Are They Ready for What Comes Next?

Brazil’s Offshore Wind Boom Could Redefine the Global South Energy Transition

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback

Use this form for editorial or site feedback. We usually reply within 2 to 3 working days.

By submitting, you agree that we may use your email address to respond.

Subscribe to our Newsletter  

STANDARDS & POLICIES

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse
Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026