Norwegian Sovereign Wealth Fund's Record-Breaking Profits

Norway's $2.3 trillion sovereign wealth fund achieved a record profit of 1.75 trillion Norwegian crowns ($184.3 billion) in the first half of the year, driven by gains in technology stocks. The fund also revealed a $1.2 billion stake in SpaceX, marking its first-time investment in the company.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 12-08-2026 11:34 IST | Created: 12-08-2026 11:34 IST
Norwegian Sovereign Wealth Fund's Record-Breaking Profits
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Norway

In a significant financial achievement, Norway’s sovereign wealth fund, valued at $2.3 trillion and the largest globally, announced a remarkable profit of 1.75 trillion Norwegian crowns ($184.3 billion) for the first six months of the year. This milestone was primarily fueled by investments in the thriving technology sector.

On Tuesday evening, the fund disclosed a new investment position, reporting a 0.05% stake in SpaceX, equivalent to $1.2 billion, as of June 30. This marks the fund's initial venture into the aerospace company founded by Elon Musk.

Such strategic investments indicate the fund's adaptive approach and commitment to diversifying its holdings, potentially signaling a shift towards more high-growth industries like technology and space exploration. With $1 equating to 9.4935 Norwegian crowns, these moves point to a robust future outlook.

TRENDING

1
Tensions Escalate in Bab el-Mandeb: Houthi Attack and US Strikes Heighten Maritime Conflict

Tensions Escalate in Bab el-Mandeb: Houthi Attack and US Strikes Heighten Ma...

Yemen
2
Indonesian Naval Vessel to Conduct Multinational Exercises En Route Home

Indonesian Naval Vessel to Conduct Multinational Exercises En Route Home

Indonesia
3
FCNR Inflows to Propel Banking Growth and Stabilize Markets

FCNR Inflows to Propel Banking Growth and Stabilize Markets

Global
4
Tight Races and Progressive Push: A New Era in Midwest Primaries

Tight Races and Progressive Push: A New Era in Midwest Primaries

United States

PERSPECTIVES AND INSIGHTS

From Resource Booms to Debt Risks: World Bank Urges Commodity Exporters to Rethink Fiscal Policy

Trade Feeds the World, But Who Pays the Environmental Price?

Banks Want More AI: Are They Ready for What Comes Next?

Brazil’s Offshore Wind Boom Could Redefine the Global South Energy Transition

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback

Use this form for editorial or site feedback. We usually reply within 2 to 3 working days.

By submitting, you agree that we may use your email address to respond.

Subscribe to our Newsletter  

STANDARDS & POLICIES

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse
Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026