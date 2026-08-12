Russia's Defence Ministry announced on Wednesday that it had intercepted and destroyed a total of 502 Ukrainian drones across various regions overnight. According to the ministry, a fuel depot in the port city of Odesa was also targeted, allegedly being used to supply the Ukrainian army.

The Defence Ministry's claims have not been independently verified by news agencies, adding another layer of complexity to the ongoing conflict. Reuters reported that it could not confirm the authenticity of the ministry's assertions, leaving questions unanswered.

Amidst these developments, the situation remains tense as both sides continue to engage in military activities, while international observers call for transparent and verifiable information to assess the real-time conditions on the ground.