Litton Das Set to Shine: Bangladesh's Star Returns for Test Against Australia

Bangladesh's cricket team has received a significant boost with the return of their star wicketkeeper-batter, Litton Das, for the first test against Australia in Darwin. Das has been declared fully fit after overcoming a calf injury and completing intensive training at Marrara Stadium.

As Bangladesh's leading scorer over the past five years, Das will likely play an integral role, batting at number five or six. With the match approaching, Captain Najmul Hossain Shanto revealed that the final decision on their bowling lineup would be made on the morning of the test, hinting at the possible inclusion of a second spinner.

Despite concerns arising from their recent performance against a Cricket Australia XI, where they were dismissed for a mere 54 runs, Shanto remains confident. He describes the incident as an off day and is eager to challenge Australia's formidable bowling attack.