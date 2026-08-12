Litton Das Set to Shine: Bangladesh's Star Returns for Test Against Australia

Bangladesh's star wicketkeeper-batter, Litton Das, returns to the squad fit and ready for the first test against Australia in Darwin. After recovering from a calf injury, Das is expected to bolster Bangladesh's batting lineup, while speculation surrounds their bowling strategy. Captain Shanto remains optimistic despite recent batting challenges.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 12-08-2026 13:01 IST | Created: 12-08-2026 13:01 IST
Litton Das Set to Shine: Bangladesh's Star Returns for Test Against Australia
Litton Das
  • Country:
  • Australia

Bangladesh's cricket team has received a significant boost with the return of their star wicketkeeper-batter, Litton Das, for the first test against Australia in Darwin. Das has been declared fully fit after overcoming a calf injury and completing intensive training at Marrara Stadium.

As Bangladesh's leading scorer over the past five years, Das will likely play an integral role, batting at number five or six. With the match approaching, Captain Najmul Hossain Shanto revealed that the final decision on their bowling lineup would be made on the morning of the test, hinting at the possible inclusion of a second spinner.

Despite concerns arising from their recent performance against a Cricket Australia XI, where they were dismissed for a mere 54 runs, Shanto remains confident. He describes the incident as an off day and is eager to challenge Australia's formidable bowling attack.

TRENDING

1
Chinese Stocks Climb Amid Investor Caution

Chinese Stocks Climb Amid Investor Caution

United States
2
Tamil Nadu's Political Storm: A Southern Call for Fair Representation

Tamil Nadu's Political Storm: A Southern Call for Fair Representation

India
3
Missile Tensions Escalate: North Korea's Strategic Launch Before Joint Drills

Missile Tensions Escalate: North Korea's Strategic Launch Before Joint Drill...

North Korea
4
Unearthing Safety: Ukraine's Call for Humanitarian Demining Aid

Unearthing Safety: Ukraine's Call for Humanitarian Demining Aid

Ukraine

PERSPECTIVES AND INSIGHTS

From Resource Booms to Debt Risks: World Bank Urges Commodity Exporters to Rethink Fiscal Policy

Trade Feeds the World, But Who Pays the Environmental Price?

Banks Want More AI: Are They Ready for What Comes Next?

Brazil’s Offshore Wind Boom Could Redefine the Global South Energy Transition

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback

Use this form for editorial or site feedback. We usually reply within 2 to 3 working days.

By submitting, you agree that we may use your email address to respond.

Subscribe to our Newsletter  

STANDARDS & POLICIES

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse
Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026