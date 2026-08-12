Balochistan Lockdown: High Security Paralyzes Daily Life

In a significant escalation of security measures, several districts of Balochistan experienced widespread shutdowns on Tuesday, affecting both markets and transportation networks. As The Balochistan Post (TBP) reported, bus operators have suspended services for three days and a passenger train route was curtailed, citing security concerns.

In Noshki, Pakistani forces' presence created a 'curfew-like' atmosphere as major markets and main roads were closed, leaving residents confined to their homes. Similar restrictions were seen in Panjgur, where authorities prevented shopkeepers from accessing Chitkan Bazaar, leading to a complete halt in commercial activities.

The situation extended to Quetta, where key roads were blocked with trucks and containers, restricting city-wide movement. Reports from Turbat highlighted closed markets, and bus services to Karachi and Gwadar were also shut down from August 13 to August 15, resuming only on August 16. The Jaffar Express train now halts at Jacobabad, complicating travel to Quetta.