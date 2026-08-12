Balochistan Lockdown: High Security Paralyzes Daily Life
Amid stringent security measures, markets, roads, and transportation services in Balochistan have been severely restricted. Residents report a 'curfew-like' situation, with significant disruptions to daily life and commerce. Transport services are suspended and railway routes shortened, impacting movement and business operations across several districts.
In a significant escalation of security measures, several districts of Balochistan experienced widespread shutdowns on Tuesday, affecting both markets and transportation networks. As The Balochistan Post (TBP) reported, bus operators have suspended services for three days and a passenger train route was curtailed, citing security concerns.
In Noshki, Pakistani forces' presence created a 'curfew-like' atmosphere as major markets and main roads were closed, leaving residents confined to their homes. Similar restrictions were seen in Panjgur, where authorities prevented shopkeepers from accessing Chitkan Bazaar, leading to a complete halt in commercial activities.
The situation extended to Quetta, where key roads were blocked with trucks and containers, restricting city-wide movement. Reports from Turbat highlighted closed markets, and bus services to Karachi and Gwadar were also shut down from August 13 to August 15, resuming only on August 16. The Jaffar Express train now halts at Jacobabad, complicating travel to Quetta.
ALSO READ
-
Germany Expands Cyber Defense Capabilities with New Intelligence Powers
-
Solar Spectacle: Europe’s Celestial Walk of Shadows
-
Putin Accuses NATO of Asia-Pacific Infiltration, Arctic Tensions
-
Punjab CM Pushes for Parole of Assassin's Accomplice on Humanitarian Grounds
-
Delhi Gears Up with Tightened Security Measures for Independence Day