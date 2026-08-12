Unearthing Safety: Ukraine's Call for Humanitarian Demining Aid

Ukraine appeals for international support through NATO's emergency response mechanism to procure humanitarian demining equipment, highlighting the urgent need for resources to ensure safety and aid recovery operations in affected regions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 12-08-2026 14:11 IST | Created: 12-08-2026 14:11 IST
Unearthing Safety: Ukraine's Call for Humanitarian Demining Aid
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  • Country:
  • Ukraine

Ukraine has issued a plea to the international community, seeking humanitarian demining equipment. The request was made through NATO's emergency response platform, NATO revealed in a statement.

This urgent appeal underscores the critical need for resources to aid in the removal of landmines and unexploded ordnance, ensuring civilian safety in conflict-ridden areas.

With NATO's assistance, Ukraine hopes to expedite demining efforts, essential for the country's recovery and the restoration of normalcy for its citizens.

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