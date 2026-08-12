Unearthing Safety: Ukraine's Call for Humanitarian Demining Aid

Ukraine has issued a plea to the international community, seeking humanitarian demining equipment. The request was made through NATO's emergency response platform, NATO revealed in a statement.

This urgent appeal underscores the critical need for resources to aid in the removal of landmines and unexploded ordnance, ensuring civilian safety in conflict-ridden areas.

With NATO's assistance, Ukraine hopes to expedite demining efforts, essential for the country's recovery and the restoration of normalcy for its citizens.