Asia's First Desert Night Safari Approved: A Boost to Gujarat's Ecotourism

In a significant development for wildlife conservation and ecotourism in India, the Gujarat Forest Department has received the green light from the Central Zoo Authority to establish Asia's first desert-themed drive-through night safari and zoological park at Deesa in the Banaskantha district.

The project, helmed by the Gujarat government under Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel's leadership and aligned with Prime Minister Narendra Modi's conservation initiatives, is set to revitalize the local economy by creating employment opportunities while emphasizing the country's rich biodiversity and cultural traditions of nature preservation.

Designed to span 103 hectares with an investment of Rs 542.14 crore, the park promises a world-class wildlife experience, featuring more than 2,700 native and exotic species including chinkara, Asiatic lions, African giraffes, and kangaroos in habitats built to interpret natural desert ecosystems. As a beacon of conservation and education, the establishment will employ cutting-edge green technologies to ensure minimal environmental impact, positioning it as a flagship destination for both tourism and conservation science.