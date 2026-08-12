Turbulence at Tata: Chandrasekaran's Exit and Rising Corporate Challenges

N. Chandrasekaran, Chairman of Tata Sons, will not seek reappointment following boardroom tensions with Tata Trusts, which owns most of the company. The decision comes amid losses at Air India and Jaguar Land Rover, and a recent data leak. His departure underscores deeper disagreements within the conglomerate.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 12-08-2026 14:07 IST | Created: 12-08-2026 14:07 IST
Turbulence at Tata: Chandrasekaran's Exit and Rising Corporate Challenges
N. Chandrasekaran
  • Country:
  • India

N. Chandrasekaran, the chairman of Tata Sons, announced on Wednesday that he will not seek reappointment at the end of his term, citing a lack of support from the board. His departure follows mounting tensions with Tata Trusts, the charity arm that controls a significant portion of the company.

The announcement has added to existing challenges for the 158-year-old conglomerate, including losses at Air India, declining Jaguar Land Rover sales, and a data breach affecting clients like Apple and Tesla. Disagreements between Chandrasekaran and Tata Trusts over corporate decisions have been simmering for months.

Issues such as company listing, losses at Air India, shareholder exits, and board representation have been points of contention. Tata Sons postponed a decision on Chandrasekaran's reappointment after opposition from Tata Trusts' chairman Noel Tata. With lingering uncertainties, clearer leadership is crucial for the company's stakeholders.

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