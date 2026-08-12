Rising Star: Rocky Flintoff's Century Lights Up Lancashire

In an electric display of cricketing prowess, 18-year-old Rocky Flintoff, son of the legendary Andrew Flintoff, scored his maiden senior century in the One-Day Cup. Lancashire triumphed over Somerset with a 174-run victory, thanks to Rocky's imperious 123 runs off 76 balls.

Supported by opener Keaton Jennings, who scored 156 runs, the pair's formidable partnership of 214 saw Lancashire post an impressive total of 443 — their highest in List A cricket. This victory secured Lancashire's place in the tournament quarter-finals, where they will face Ben Stokes' Durham.

Teammate Jennings lauded the teenager's performance, praising Rocky's skill and composure on the field. The young talent has already showcased his potential during his stints with both the England Lions and the England under-19s.